

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) announced, beginning March 1, it is removing the $35 minimum order requirement for Express delivery. Express delivery is currently available in nearly 3,000 Walmart stores. It costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge, the retailer said.



Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product, said: 'Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn't meet the minimum, so we're removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

