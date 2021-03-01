

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dental equipment manufacturing company Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Monday posted fourth-quarter net income of $99 million or $0.45 per share, lower than $102 million or $0.46 per share in the comparable year quarter.



Adjusted for certain items, net income came in at $192 million or $0.87 per share, compared to $164 million or $0.73 per share in the same period last year.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share in the quarter. Analysts estimates usually exclude one-time items.



Net sales declined 2.6 percent to $1.08 billion from $1.11 billion in the year-ago quarter, while analysts were expecting sales of $996 million.



Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.39 per share in the year ahead.



Annual revenues are expected between $4 billion and $4.3 billion, up 20-30 percent on a reported basis and up 15-25 percent on an organic basis. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $3.86 billion in full-year 2021.



The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 payable on April 9, to holders of record at the close of business on March 26.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Dentsply Sirona shares were trading at $55.39, up 4.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DENTSPLY SIRONA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de