

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) said that it has reached a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd., a provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, to expand access of Rynaxypyr active to growers around the world and increase the manufacturing capacity for this critical molecule. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



As per the multi-year agreement, FMC will provide UPL access to products containing Rynaxypyr active for distribution in select markets. In the future, FMC will supply Rynaxypyr active to UPL for use in product formulations developed and marketed by UPL around the world.



In addition, UPL will toll manufacture Rynaxypyr active for FMC in India for the India market. The arrangement will significantly increase FMC's manufacturing footprint and capacity for Rynaxypyr active, expanding FMC's ability to supply the growing demand.



