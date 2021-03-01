

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices rose unexpectedly in February, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.4 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food rose to 1.0 percent in February from 0.8 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.0 percent annually in February, following a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, HICP fell 0.2 percent in January. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent fall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

