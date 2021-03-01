

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced Monday that it agreed to acquire a 90% ownership interest in the Jayhawk Wind Farm, to be built in Bourbon and Crawford counties, Kansas. The investment is expected to total $302 million for the 90% ownership interest and substantially all of the tax benefits.



The investment is part of the company's $16 billion ESG Progress Plan, the largest 5-year capital plan in the company's history. The transaction is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.



The Jayhawk site will consist of 70 GE wind turbines with a combined capacity of more than 190 megawatts. It will generate renewable energy that will be sold under long-term contract to Facebook.



The project is being developed by Apex Clean Energy, a leading clean energy company. Invenergy will acquire the remaining 10% ownership interest and will operate the facility. Commercial operation is expected to begin by the end of 2021.



