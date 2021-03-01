

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) said that it has completed the acquisition of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) following approval by a majority of Acacia's shareholders.



Cisco has agreed to acquire Acacia for $115.00 per share in cash, or about $4.5 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities.



As a result of the transaction, Acacia is no longer a publicly traded company. Acacia has notified NASDAQ of the completion of the acquisition and has requested that NASDAQ file a notification of delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Acacia's behalf.



