

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):



-Earnings: -$189.32 million in Q4 vs. -$235.70 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.40 in Q4 vs. -$3.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$145.10 million or -$1.84 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.77 per share -Revenue: $145.14 million in Q4 vs. $100.11 million in the same period last year.



