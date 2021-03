WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14 million or $0.31 per share.



Adjusted earnings were $4 million or $0.08 per share for the quarter.



Net premiums earned were $18 million.



