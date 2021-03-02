

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT said that EQT Private Equity, through the EQT Mid Market US fund, has agreed to sell Dorner to Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) for an Enterprise Value of $485 million.



Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, Dorner is a provider of high precision conveyor solutions for high growth and resilient end markets including e-commerce, life sciences, food & beverage, industrial automation, packaging, and CPG.



The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close in the second-quarter of 2021.



