

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L) reported profit before tax of 122.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 124.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 10.7 pence compared to 10.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit declined to 142.5 million pounds from 151.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 12.5 pence compared to 13.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 604.5 million pounds from 669.3 million pounds, previous year. Group order intake decreased 14.7% year-on-year, or 12.4% on an OCC basis, to 590.2 million pounds.



The Board recommended a full year dividend of 6.3 pence per share for 2020, an increase of 1.6% from the 2019 full year dividend. The full year dividend will be payable on 21 May 2021 to shareholders on the register on 9 April 2021.



