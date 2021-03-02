

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 184 million pounds for the year ending 31 December 2020 compared to 189 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 52.9 pence from 55.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 255 million pounds compared to 269 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 73.8 pence from 77.6 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 1.97 billion pounds from 2.05 billion pounds.



The Board has decided not to recommend payment of a final dividend.



