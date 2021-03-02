

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L), a manufacturer of critical power control components, Tuesday reported 49 percent growth in its pre-tax profit for the full year, with 17 percent increase in revenue, driven by growth in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment sector. In addition, the board proposed a final dividend of 36 pence per share for 2020.



For the year, on a reported basis, the Group's profit before tax rose by 49 percent to 35.7 million pounds from 24.0 million pounds, and earnings per share grew 53 percent to 160.3 pence from 105.0 pence last year.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax rose 37 percent to 44.3 million pounds, and earnings per share grew 40 percent to 198.4 pence.



For the full year, the Group's revenue increased by 17 percent to 233.3 million, and order intake rose by 20 percent to 258.0 million pounds. Revenues for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment sector surged 86 percent, while revenues for the Healthcare sector grew 5 percent. This was partially offset by a 19 percent decline in the Industrial Technology sector.



