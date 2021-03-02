

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) reported full-year 2020 underlying profit before tax of £35.4 million compared to £33.1 million last year. Statutory profit before tax was £29.4 million versus a loss of £21.8 million incurred a year ago.



On a per share basis, underlying basic earnings rose to 16.5p from 15.2p in the previous year. Statutory basic earnings totaled 13.8p compared to a loss of 24.8p last year.



Revenue for the year 2020 declined to £247.6 million from £250.0 million generated in the previous year, due to adverse mix and other products declining.



Rutger Helbing, Chief Executive Officer of Devro, said, 'I am proud that in a year where we had to deal with the impact of COVID-19 we continued to make good progress with both our trading performance and strategic priorities. This progress in such challenging circumstances highlights the considerable efforts of the whole Devro team and I would like to put on record my gratitude for this; it's been a huge effort...'



