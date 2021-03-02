

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc. (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, Tuesday reported lower profits for the full year, with more than 8 percent decline in revenues at actual rates.



For the year, on a statutory basis, pre-tax profit slid 22.7 percent to 343.9 million pounds, and earnings per share declined by nearly 21 percent to 152.4 pence.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax fell by 19 percent to 392.8 million pounds, and earnings per share slid by 19.6 percent to 170.9 pence.



For the full year, Intertek's revenue decreased by 8.2 percent, at actual rates, to 2.741 billion pounds, while it declined by 6.7 percent, at constant rates.



In addition, the group said its board recommends a full year dividend of 105.8p per share, in-line with prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERTEK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de