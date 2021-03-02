

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) reported profit before tax of 264.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 835.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 6.2 pence compared to 20.6 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items declined to 274.4 million pounds from 821.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.5 pence compared to 20.2 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 2.79 billion pounds compared to 4.34 billion pounds, last year. Taylor Wimpey recorded a 38.9% decrease in Group completions to 9,799.



Taylor Wimpey announced its intention to resume ordinary dividend payments by returning 2020 final dividend of 4.14 pence per share, to be paid in May 2021.



