

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment company RIT Capital Partners Plc. (RCP.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 December 2020 rose to 503.9 million pounds or 321.0 pence per share from 342.3 million pounds or 220.8 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before tax grew to 503.0 million pounds from 342.9 million pounds last year.



Investment income for the year dropped to 14.6 million pounds from 33.0 million pounds in the prior year.



'As for 2021, we believe that financial markets will continue to reflect the balance between the pandemic's impact, the roll out and efficacy of the vaccines, and government and central banks' policy responses.,' the company said.



