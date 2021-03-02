

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo (FRES.L) reported profit from continuing operations before income tax of $551.3 million for the full year ended 31 December 2020 compared to $178.8 million, previous year. Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations was $0.5077 compared to $0.277. Adjusted profit from continuing operations before income tax increased to $480.3 million from $130.4 million. EPS excluding post-tax Silverstream effects was $0.440 compared to $0.231.



Full year total revenue increased to $2.43 billion from $2.12 billion, previous year. Adjusted revenue was $2.61 billion compared to $2.27 billion.



The Group declared an interim dividend of 2.3 US cents per share, with a final dividend of 23.5 US cents per share, bringing the total for the year to 25.8 US cents per share.



