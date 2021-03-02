

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday amid rising hopes for a sustainable economic recovery from Covid-19.



People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, France's health minister said on Monday, departing from an earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only.



The upside, however, remained limited after China's top banking and insurance regulator expressed caution over the risk of bubbles bursting in foreign markets.



The benchmark CAC edged up 0.2 percent to 5,803 in cautious trade after rising 1.6 percent in the previous session.



Total SE shares were down 1.3 percent as oil prices fell on worries about slowing demand in China.



