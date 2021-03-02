

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area flash consumer price figures. Economists forecast consumer prices to rise 0.9 percent annually in February, unchanged from last month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback and the yen, it recovered against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 128.40 against the yen, 1.2012 against the greenback, 0.8661 against the pound and 1.1033 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



