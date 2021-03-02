

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $19.62 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $16.43 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.0 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.4% to $276.95 million from $339.48 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $16.0 Mln. vs. $26.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $276.95 Mln vs. $339.48 Mln last year.



