

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production declined for the third straight month in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production decreased 6.5 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.6 percent decrease in December.



Manufacturing output declined 5.4 percent yearly in January, following a 2.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Energy output fell 9.4 percent annually in January. Production of investment goods and intermediate goods fell by 10.9 percent and 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.3 percent in January, after a 1.8 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

