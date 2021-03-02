

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sea Ltd (SE):



-Earnings: -$523.59 million in Q4 vs. -$283.79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.06 in Q4 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sea Ltd reported adjusted earnings of -$430.72 million or -$0.87 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.54 per share -Revenue: $1.57 billion in Q4 vs. $0.78 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

