

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, consumer Internet company Sea Ltd. (SE) initiated its revenue guidance for both digital entertainment and e-commerce for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company currently expects revenue for digital entertainment to be between $4.3 billion and $4.5 billion. Revenue for e-commerce is expected between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion.



