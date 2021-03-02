

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction output grew in the fourth quarter, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Construction output grew 2.7 percent yearly in the fourth quarter, after a 7.8 percent fall in the third quarter.



On a quarterly basis, construction output gained 13.7 percent in the fourth quarter, after a 41.7 percent growth in the prior quarter.



The civil engineering sector grew 15.8 percent quarterly. The non-residential and residential sectors increased 14.1 percent an 11.6 percent, respectively.



The construction output value rose 2.9 percent yearly in the fourth quarter and grew 14.0 percent quarterly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de