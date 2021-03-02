

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $82.39 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $83.13 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $97.33 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $1.12 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $97.33 Mln. vs. $83.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.50 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

