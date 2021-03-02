

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) reported fourth quarter adjusted income per share of $1.50 compared to $1.31, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter GAAP net sales were $1.12 billion, down 5% from previous year, reflecting the adverse impact of COVID-19. Analysts expected revenue of $1.12 billion, for the quarter. Net sales on a constant currency basis was down 7%, for the quarter.



Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch were up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



