

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Toro Company (TTC) has acquired Left Hand Robotics, Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Left Hand Robotics is known for developing autonomous solutions for turf and snow management.



The Toro Company believes the acquisition supports its strategy of leadership in next generation technologies, including alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TORO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de