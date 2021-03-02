

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $237.98 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $456.13 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $4.25 billion from $4.41 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $237.98 Mln. vs. $456.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $4.25 Bln vs. $4.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 to $0.86



