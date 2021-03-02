

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $223 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $333 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $679 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $6.83 billion from $6.95 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $679 Mln. vs. $657 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.83 Bln vs. $6.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 to $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.88



