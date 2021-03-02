

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $28.57 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $19.54 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Urban Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.29 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $1.09 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $29.29 Mln. vs. $49.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

URBAN OUTFITTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de