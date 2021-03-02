

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 2.5 percent on quarter and sink 1.8 percent on year after gaining 3.3 percent on quarter and dropping 3.8 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia also will see February results for the construction index from the Australian Industry Group and for the services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics. In January, the construction index score was 57.6, while the services PMI was at 55.6 and the composite came in at 55.9.



New Zealand will provide January numbers for building permits; in December, permits were up 4.9 percent on month.



Japan will see final services and composite index data for February from Jibun Bank; in January, their scores were 46.1 and 47.1, respectively.



Singapore and Hong Kong will see February results for their private sector PMIs from Markit Economics; in January, their scores were 52.9 and 47.8, respectively.



China will see February results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in January, their scores were 52.0 and 52.2, respectively.



Hong Kong will release January figures for retail sales; in December, sales were down 14.0 percent on year.



