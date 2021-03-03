

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter rose 29% to US$57.8 million, from last year's US$44.8 million, due to the increase in operating profit and the lower effective tax rate. Earnings per share increased 33% to US$0.81 from the prior year.



Underlying net income was 21% higher year-on-year. Underlying earnings per share was 24% higher year-on-year to US$1.26 from the previous year.



Operating profit was US$69.9 million, 30% above the prior year, mainly due to the higher revenue and gross margin partially offset by the incremental operating expenses from the acquisitions of Adesto and Creative Chips, as well as cost savings.



Revenue was 15% above the fourth-quarter of 2019 at US$439 million mostly due to strong performance across the product portfolio offsetting the expected decline in licensed main PMICs.



Excluding the contribution of Adesto, revenue was 10% above the fourth-quarter of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de