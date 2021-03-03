

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) reported profit before tax of 783.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 1.04 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 199.6 pence compared to 266.3 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 863 million pounds from 1.05 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 219.9 pence compared to 268.6 pence.



For 2020, total revenues was 3.33 billion pounds compared to 3.65 billion pounds, prior year. New housing revenues declined to 3.13 billion pounds from 3.42 billion pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERSIMMON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de