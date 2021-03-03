

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer prices for February. Consumer prices are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on year, after easing 0.5 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 116.72 against the yen, 1.1068 against the euro, 1.2795 against the pound and 0.9155 against the greenback as of 2:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de