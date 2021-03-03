

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group Plc (BEZ.L) announced Wednesday the appointment of Adrian Cox as the Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1.



Cox succeeds Andrew Horton, who is leaving the company to become the Group CEO of QBE Insurance Group Limited in Australia. Horton will remain with Beazley until March 31 and is not expected to take up his new role until September 1.



Cox has been with Beazley for 20 years, most recently as Chief Underwriting Officer and has over 25 years' of industry experience. He has been a member of the Beazley Board since 2010.



Following Cox's appointment, Bethany Greenwood will be the interim CUO of long tail underwriting and Tim Turner will be the interim CUO of short tail underwriting. These responsibilities will be in addition to their current roles, while the company conduct the process to appoint a new CUO.



Further, Beazley said it continues to trade in line with the Board's expectations and anticipates double digit revenue growth in 2021, with a combined ratio in the low nineties. The company will update the market on its first-quarter trading on May 13.



