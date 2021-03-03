

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) reported a loss before tax of $268.5 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of $53.1 million, prior year. Loss per share, in cents, was 90.6 compared to profit of 16.9.



Fiscal year gross premiums written was $4.03 billion, flat with last year. Net premiums earned increased to $2.75 billion from $2.64 billion.



Bronek Masojada, CEO, Hiscox, said: 'Our long-held strategy of balancing big-ticket lines and retail earnings has provided resilience in 2020. In 2021, our priorities will switch from resilience to opportunity as we are well-placed to make the most of the best conditions in the London Market in many years and the structural shift to digital across all our lines.'



