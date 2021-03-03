

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), on Wednesday, announced that trading continues to progress well, with the trends and momentum experienced in its first half continuing into the second-half period.



The company noted that it sees particularly strong box volume performance driven by its differentiated offering, and whilst input costs have increased, overall trading continues in line with its expectations.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said, 'The Group has delivered a robust performance during the period against a challenging macro-economic environment, and I remain immensely grateful and proud of our colleagues for their commitment to keeping our plants safe and operational and continued support from our customers.'



'...We are confident in delivering results in line with our expectations for the year and showing further good progress and momentum as we move into the next financial year,' Roberts added.



