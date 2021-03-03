

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust Plc. (DMGT.L) said that its Consumer Media business, dmg media, has acquired New Scientist, science publishing title, from a consortium of individual investors led by Bernard Gray, for 70 million pounds in cash.



New Scientist has a large and growing international readership, with a weekly circulation of about 120,000, of which just over half are UK-based.



In 2021, the business is expected to generate cash operating income and operating profit of about 7 million pounds and revenues are expected to exceed 20 million pounds.



