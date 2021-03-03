

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) said all closing actions have been taken with respect to the Woowa Brothers deal. As part of the transaction, the company and the Woowa management are moving into a strategic partnership regarding the operations of both companies in Asia.



Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said: 'After announcing that we were entering into a strategic partnership with Woowa in December 2019, I am now incredibly excited to start working together. It is an honour to welcome Bongjin Kim and his team to our family of founders and entrepreneurs.'



