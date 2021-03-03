

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI data is due. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area composite PMI survey results.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it eased against the greenback and the pound, it advanced against the franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 129.11 against the yen, 1.2079 against the greenback, 0.8645 against the pound and 1.1073 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



