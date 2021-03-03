

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential PLC (PRU.L, PUK) reported fiscal 2020 profit from continuing operations of $2.18 billion compared to $1.95 billion, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations, in cents, was 81.6 compared to 75.1. EEV operating profit declined to $5.22 billion from $6.90 billion, last year. On EEV basis, basic earnings per share from continuing operations, in cents, was 5.9 compared to 160.5.



Fiscal year total revenue, net of reinsurance, declined to $55.97 billion from $93.74 billion, prior year. Gross premiums earned was $42.52 billion compared to $45.06 billion.



Prudential plc announced its 2020 second interim dividend of 10.73 US cents per ordinary share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PRUDENTIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de