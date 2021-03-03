

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) said it has taken a 65% stake in PA Consulting, an innovation and transformation consulting firm. The investment places an enterprise value of PA Consulting, $2.5 billion. Jacobs completed the deal on March 2, 2021, in accordance with the terms announced on November 30.



'This strategic partnership accelerates our strategy to become a leader in bringing greater innovation and creativity to respond to current-day challenges such as climate change, cyber, urbanization and the ongoing healthcare crisis,' said Jacobs CEO Steve Demetriou.



Jacobs continues to anticipate $0.52 to $0.57 of adjusted EPS accretion from PA for fiscal 2022.



