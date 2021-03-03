

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $48.76 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $23.23 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.80 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.55 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $55.80 Mln. vs. $44.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PATTERSON COMPANIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de