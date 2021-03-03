

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) announced positive topline results from the late-stage study of baricitinib for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata (AA), an autoimmune disease that causes patchy hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes on other areas of the body that can progress.



The phase III study of once-daily baricitinib 2-mg and 4-mg, dubbed BRAVE-AA2, met the primary efficacy endpoint at Week 36, showing a statistically significant improvement in scalp hair regrowth compared to those randomized to placebo, the companies said.



Data from an additional Phase III study of baricitinib in AA is expected in the first half of this year.



Baricitinib is approved and commercially available as Olumiant in the U.S. and more than 70 countries as a treatment for adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis. In the European Union and Japan this is meant to treat adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy.



