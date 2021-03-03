

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network (DISH) and DraftKings (DKNG) announced Wednesday a strategic agreement across DISH's portfolio of brands to bring DraftKings' sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to DISH customers nationwide, beginning with a first-of-its-kind DraftKings app integration on the DISH TV Hopper platform, a one-stop entertainment hub.



The agreement also allows for subsequent DraftKings sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences with DISH Network's SLING TV and Boost Mobile in the future.



DISH TV customers with an internet-connected Hopper family receiver can now access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and fantasy contests. They can also initiate bets or contest entries with DraftKings directly from their TV, then set recordings and watch the live sports that correspond with those bets or fantasy teams.



Once launched, DISH TV customers can initiate bets for NCAA basketball, NBA, and NHL from the app via Hopper, with additional features to come. Customers can open and use the DraftKings app while watching any live, on-demand or recorded DISH TV content.



The DraftKings app can be accessed via the DISH Voice Remote simply by saying 'Launch DraftKings' or from the Apps Menu.



The integrated DraftKings experience is available to all Hopper customers, but placing bets is limited to customers living in states where sports betting is available to DraftKings account holders.



