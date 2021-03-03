

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $219 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $911 from $899 last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $219 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $911 vs. $899 last year.



