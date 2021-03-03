

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has lifted restrictions making it mandatory to wear masks, and announced that businesses can start operating with 100 percent capacity from next week.



An executive order that the Republican governor issued on Tuesday, which comes into effect on March 10, rescinds most of the measures he imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.



'Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100 percent,' Abbott said at a Lubbock Chamber of Commerce event.



'10 million Texans have recovered from Covid,' according to the Governor.



He said more than 7 million vaccinations will be given by next week, and that more than 50 percent of the state's senior citizens will be vaccinated.



Abbot claimed that COVID hospitalizations and the positivity rate in Texas are lowest in 4 months.



'All Texans know the safe practices,' he tweeted.



The Democratic Party in the state opposed the move.



On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves also announced a similar decision. 'Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!,' he said on Twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de