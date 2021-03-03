

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its U.S. total sales for the month of February 2021 declined 14.1 percent to 163,520 vehicles from 190,255 vehicles in the same month last year. Monthly retail sales decreased 1.8 percent.



Like January, Ford retail sales outperformed the industry again. Ford's estimated retail share in February totaled 12.0 percent, compared to 11.7 percent last year.



Car sales for the month of February dropped 65.2 percent to 8,516 units from 24,443 units last year.



Monthly truck sales decreased 3.6 percent to 88,787 units, while SUVs sales also declined 10.2 percent to 66,217 units as compared to a year earlier.



