

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB1.00 billion, or RMB1.65 per share. This compares with RMB2.01 billion, or RMB3.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.06 billion or RMB1.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 40.4% to RMB4.97 billion from RMB8.34 billion last year.



Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB1.06 Bln. vs. RMB1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB1.75 vs. RMB1.94 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB4.97 Bln vs. RMB8.34 Bln last year.



