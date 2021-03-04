

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE reported that its adjusted net income for financial year 2020 was 774 million euros, compared to 614 million euros in the previous year.



Annual Adjusted EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes was 998 million euros, compared to 863 million euros in the prior year.



The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of 1.37 euros per share for the 2020 financial year. This corresponds to a total dividend payment of 501 million euros.



For the financial year 2021, Uniper expects an adjusted EBIT to be in the range of 700 million euros - 950 million euros and adjusted net income of 550 million euros - 750 million euros.



